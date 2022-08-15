Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Core & Main worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.2 %

Core & Main stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

