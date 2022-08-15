Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Hamilton Lane worth $33,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after buying an additional 82,240 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

