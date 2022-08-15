Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Morningstar worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $257.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $2,797,788.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,529,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,284,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $2,797,788.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,529,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,284,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,905,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

