Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.21 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Churchill Downs worth $34,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $216.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

