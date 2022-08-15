Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Masonite International worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.
Masonite International Price Performance
DOOR stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.