Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Masonite International worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

DOOR stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

