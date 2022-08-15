Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Equifax worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $222.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.58. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

