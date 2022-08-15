Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Equifax worth $35,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $222.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.58. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.