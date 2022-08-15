Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 248.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

SNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

