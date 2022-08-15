Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of BTOG stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd.

