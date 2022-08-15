Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bit Origin Stock Performance
Shares of BTOG stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.12.
About Bit Origin
