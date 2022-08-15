Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,001,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,435,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,061,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,935,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOCN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

