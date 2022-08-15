Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

