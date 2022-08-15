Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 106,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,261,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,136,000 after acquiring an additional 769,302 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

