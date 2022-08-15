Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:DWAT opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

