Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Resonate Blends Trading Up 7.8 %

KOAN stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Resonate Blends has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.