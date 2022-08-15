Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Fire & Flower stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.