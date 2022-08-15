Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

