Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at 3.14 on Monday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

