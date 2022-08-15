BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,793.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,511 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 371,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

