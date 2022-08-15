Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Update

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of FACT stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FACT. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $49,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

