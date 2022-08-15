iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iPower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

iPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.09.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. iPower had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About iPower

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

