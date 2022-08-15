Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $3,543,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 74.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 32.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $820,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $157.64 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.13.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

