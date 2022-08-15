Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STERIS by 84.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE STE opened at $213.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.76. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.