Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,527 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

