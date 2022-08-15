Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

DGX stock opened at $140.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

