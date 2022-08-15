Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,783 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.84%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

