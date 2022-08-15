Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 908 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

