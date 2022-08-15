Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $227.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.72. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

