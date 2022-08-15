Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $957,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 138,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

