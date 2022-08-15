Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.