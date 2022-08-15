Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of KRNT opened at $35.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

