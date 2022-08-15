Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,277. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

