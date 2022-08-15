Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $154.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

