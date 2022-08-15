Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNP opened at $25.17 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

