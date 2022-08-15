Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

