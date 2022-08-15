Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 696 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $39,127,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $237.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

