Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.14 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Corning worth $36,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Corning by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Corning by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

