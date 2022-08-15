Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $169.60 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

