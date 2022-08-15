Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $36,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $526.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

