Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bio-Techne worth $37,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $379.65 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.64.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

