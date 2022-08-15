Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $37,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $314.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

