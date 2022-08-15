Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,444 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Match Group worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Activity

Match Group Stock Performance

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.