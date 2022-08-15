Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $38,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,448,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE TWTR opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

