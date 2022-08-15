Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 386 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,541,000 after purchasing an additional 647,498 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 465.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $56.06 on Monday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

