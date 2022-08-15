Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 30.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

