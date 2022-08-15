Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $477.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.