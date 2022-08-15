Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

NYSE:APTV opened at $111.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

