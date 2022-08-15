Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $82.83 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

