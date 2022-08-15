Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Markel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Price Performance

Markel stock opened at $1,227.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,280.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,330.27. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,162.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 697.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel



Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.



