Scotia Capital Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Consolidated Water worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWCO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.69 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Consolidated Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.