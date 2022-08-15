Scotia Capital Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $704.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,482 shares of company stock worth $3,125,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

