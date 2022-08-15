Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $206.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.53. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

